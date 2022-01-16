This is the first year ABC/ESPN have their annual Wild Card broadcast on Monday night and they are going all out this year. The ManningCast is coming back for the final time this season and they are bringing in “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” as a guest.

Yes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that he will be on Monday night’s Cardinals-Rams ManningCast.

ONE ROCK⚡️?? TWO MANNINGS ??? THREE FANNY PACKS ??‍♂️??‍♂️??‍♂️ Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning. THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET??@omahaprod#TheBiggestShowYet ? pic.twitter.com/I8FSTfkFW8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 16, 2022

It’s unknown who the other guests are but I’m not sure you can do any better than Dwayne Johnson. The guy is the highest paid actor in Hollywood and is not only extremely popular but should be very entertaining hanging out with Peyton and Eli. If Dwayne is going to be there the entire game, a lot of people are going to be smelling what he’s cooking on ESPN2.

[Photo: @TheRock]