ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has always been known to voice his opinions loud and clear. And he did just that in response to former NFL star Terrell Owens on social media Saturday.

Smith recently opened up on his split from former First Take co-host Max Kellerman, explaining that he simply “didn’t like working with him”.

Owens seems to see things a little differently, or at least wanted to crack jokes about the situation.

The former standout NFL wide receiver reacted to a tweet that included an old First Take clip from 2019 where Owens claimed that Kellerman acted “more black” than Smith did.

Smith took exception to this yet again and blasted Owens publicly on social media.

“Now… as for this dude, that’s an entirely different story,” Smith tweeted about Owens. “You know how I feel about your sorry *** and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you with the trifling **** you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your desperate *** tried to pull. Keep on talking. Eventually, you’ll expose yourself!”

It seems like the drama between Owens and Smith may go further than most even realize. Owens responded to this message, saying that he is indeed still “Team Max” and that he has “nothing to hide”.

“Now Stephen A…Ask me if I’m scared?! I thank God every day or I at least try to but do what you do best. I’m not worried. You don’t have to make some bold attempt to “expose me” because I have NOTHING to hide,” tweeted Owens.

“You’re mad because of the advice of my attorney after we filed against ESPN because on air without my consent you shared our text conversation,” Owens added. “I’m not sure that constitutes as desperate but enlighten us all. So my boy, hone in on me. I’m good. I’m blessed and God got me! You’re still salty about that interview I did with you and Max a few years back and I said what I said and today I’m still #TeamMax. Got that man fired! That’s messed up. You saw me in Colorado you should’ve told me about my sorry *** then.”

There is clearly no love lost between these two. And it doesn’t sound like whatever their issue is will be solved anytime soon if this exchange between the two is a representation of their relationship.

