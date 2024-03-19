Stephen A. Smith doesn’t have time for Molly Qerim’s Giants questions. Via First Take.

It was Mel Kiper Jr. Day at ESPN as the NFL Draft guru made the rounds on the network’s morning talk shows to promote his latest mock draft. Why? Because every season is mock draft season. But when Kiper got to First Take to talk about the upcoming draft, it produced some banter between Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.

Specifically, with Caleb Williams pretty much a mortal lock to go #1 to the Chicago Bears after the Justin Fields trade, the drama in this year’s draft will now revolve around where the other quarterbacks are likely to land. And with more teams badly needing starting caliber QBs than there are available at the top of the draft, we are bound to see some major moves.

One of those teams could be the New York Giants, who have Daniel Jones coming off an ACL injury with his long-term future with the franchise in doubt. But when Molly Qerim tried to ask about what the Giants could potentially do, Stephen A. Smith did what he does best and took over the entire conversation.

Stephen A. Smith takes issue with Giants fan Molly Qerim asking Mel Kiper Jr. about her favorite team. "We don't care about the Giants. We don't care! They're not going anywhere this year, Molly. They're not!" Molly: "I know. I hope your Knicks get really healthy." pic.twitter.com/s3KvkfloiQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 19, 2024

“That is the third time you have asked about the Giants, no one cares but you!” Smith exclaimed, “I was at a restaurant last night, folks rolled up there celebrating that Saquon’s in Phi-la-del-phi-a. Nobody cares about the Giants right now.

Kiper and Sharpe saw the humor in it while Smith mocked Qerim. She fired back with a jab about Smith’s beloved Knicks and their injury crisis. But if we really wanted to peer through the looking glass, we could have asked the same thing about why the show feels the need to talk about the Dallas Cowboys every single day, regardless of whether any news with the franchise happens or not.