Stephen A. Smith hammered the NBA All-Star Game Monday for being an “absolute travesty,” but he also took aim at the Slam Dunk Contest, and he blamed a surprising figure for that event’s issues — LeBron James.

Like many other NBA fans in the wake of Sunday night’s defense-less 211-186 NBA All-Star Game, the First Take host said the NBA should “do away” with the game, and he extended that thought to the slam dunk event.

Mac McClung won his second straight dunk competition this year, and while he had some sensational dunks, he is an NBA G League player. The contest has come a long way from the days when superstars such as Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins dueled for the title.

Through the years, more of the NBA’s top stars began skipping the event, so it’s not like James started that trend. But Smith blamed the Los Angeles Lakers star for accelerating that exodus.

“LeBron James is directly responsible for ruining the Slam Dunk Contest…” Smith began, before his co-hosts began interrupting him with surprised reactions. “I’m not finished, I’m not finished … and I’m not laughing. …

“Every high jumper, every skywalker, every above-the-rim talent salivated for the opportunity to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest. It stopped when LeBron James said, ‘I’m not doing it.'”

"LeBron James is directly responsible for ruining the slam dunk contest… LeBron James refusing to participate… was the beginning and the spark plug of its demise. Period! There is no one who can dispute that." – Stephen A. Smith ?pic.twitter.com/zrmazKBqO5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

Smith pointed out how the event once featured future Hall of Famers. But when James opted out, it set a precedent.

“And from that point forward, the stars who followed didn’t feel compelled” to enter the competition, Smith said.

“LeBron James refusing to participate … was the beginning and the spark plug of its demise. Period! There is no one who can dispute that.”

[Clutch Points]