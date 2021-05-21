Golf is such a calming sport to watch on TV. One reason for that is due to the natural ambiance of sounds from the golf course, those sounds can really come through on a broadcast.

Sometimes, things don’t always happen as planned and you get something strange emanating from one of the many mics around the course. In Round 1 of the PGA Championship, Geoff Shackelford noticed something a bit odd going on during Cam Davis’ putt to end his round.

Long day from the hard working ESPN/CBS crew. Someone near an open mic is either snoring or had too many black beans at lunch. pic.twitter.com/b8Kz6NFzXr — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) May 21, 2021

Someone right next to an open mic either knows how to make fart sounds or they went on a Taco Bell run for lunch and things turned south in their stomach before the end of the day. Either way, it got a bit of a chuckle from those of us who probably are a bit too old to be laughing about this kind of thing.

[@GeoffShac]