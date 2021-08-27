With the college football season set to kick off, SEC Network announced a new addition to broadcasts this fall: former Saints and Ole Miss running back Deuce McAllister.

ESPN announced the move today, noting that McAllister will pair with play-by-play man Dave Neal and reporter Andraya Carter.

Via ESPN:

SEC Network has added New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Deuce McAllister to its roster this fall. McAllister will join veteran play-by-play commentator Dave Neal and first-year college football reporter Andraya Carter for afternoon SEC contests this season. His first game assignment will be Alabama State at Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 11. “I am excited to join ESPN and SEC Network this fall,” said McAllister. “I look forward to talking ball every Saturday with great fans across the country.” McAllister was drafted in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Saints, where he spent his entire eight-year pro career. He garnered Pro Bowl honors in 2002 and 2003 and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2009. His 49 rushing touchdowns are the most in franchise history and he is tied for third all-time in touchdowns in franchise history with 55. McAllister joins other fellow Saints players Roman Harper and Benjamin Watson on SEC Network’s college football analyst roster. “Deuce is a Pro Bowler and an SEC legend who brings a tremendous knowledge of the game and a fresh perspective to our coverage on SEC Network. We’re thrilled that he’s joined our college football roster this season,” said Steve Ackels, ESPN senior coordinating producer.

It’s been a pretty busy week for SEC Network news, with Paul Finebaum and Tim Tebow confirmed to be coming back for weekly SEC Nation duty as well.

McAllister’s debut game between Auburn and Alabama State will air on SEC Network at noon Eastern.

[ESPN]