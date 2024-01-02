Sean McDonough's Sugar Bowl performance draws rave reviews Sean McDonough’s Sugar Bowl performance draws rave reviews. (Credit: ESPN)
Sean McDonough has held numerous roles at ESPN but excels as a college football broadcaster. Although Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are ESPN’s top college football announcing team, McDonough has proven himself to be a valuable asset for the network, which is why he and Greg McElroy were on the call for No. 2 Washington versus No. 3 Texas in Monday’s Sugar Bowl.

McDonough’s expertise, voice, humor, and professionalism have earned him a loyal following among college football fans. He’s widely considered one of the best in the business, and his presence on a broadcast is often seen as a sign of quality. That’s why it was no surprise that in our 2023 college football announcer rankings of over 20,000 votes, he and McElory ranked as the second-best college broadcast team across all major networks, second only to Fowler and Herbstreit.

McDonough had had his moments this season, including when he lamented Clemson kicker Jonathan Weitz’s failed Hollywood, ending with a quick quip about the WGA strike. While that was a fine moment for the veteran broadcaster, fans felt the Sugar Bowl was among his finer moments in the broadcast booth.

There’s no better way to describe McDonough than as an “underrated gem,” as he’s consistently praised for his dry humor and ability to get excited and rise to the moment without yelling. Some argue that McDonough and his broadcasting partner, McElory, don’t give off the College Football Playoff vibes. However, many fans on social media agree that there are few things better than McDonough’s ability to call games across multiple sports, especially on the biggest stage.

McDonough’s stellar performance in the Sugar Bowl reminded many that perhaps he deserves more recognition, even among the college football giants. McDonough’s genuine passion for the game and seemingly effortless mastery of his craft make him a fan favorite and solidify his place as a top contender in the college football broadcasting landscape.

And in case you couldn’t get enough of McDonough, he, McElroy, Ian Fitzsimmons, and Kris Budden will be on the call for ESPN Radio for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

