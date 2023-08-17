Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Sage Steele emcees the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former ESPN personality Sage Steele announced on Tuesday that she settled her lawsuit with ESPN and Disney and is leaving the network. Now, she has scheduled an interview where she’s likely to discuss her time at ESPN along with what led to her departure.

Steele’s lawsuit settlement with the company ends a lengthy legal battle that dates all the way back to March 2022, when she alleged that her contract was breached and free speech rights were violated.

This came after Steele’s criticism of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which she called “sick” and “scary.”

She issued a statement after her lawsuit settlement on Wednesday, detailing that she is leaving ESPN to “exercise my first amendment rights more freely”.

“Life update. Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” wrote Steele. “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter.”

Life update.

Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!#SteeleStrong — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 15, 2023

It now seems that she is wasting no time using those First Amendment rights. On Wednesday it was revealed that Steele will be sitting down with SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly on Thursday for an exclusive interview.

It’s unclear at this point exactly what Steele and Kelly will discuss but one has to assume that there will be plenty of conversation around ESPN, not to mention where Steele plans to go next in terms of her career path after 16 years with the company.

[The Megyn Kelly Show on Twitter]