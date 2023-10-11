Credit: Robert Griffin III on Twitter

Since leaning into everything that the Pat McAfee Show has to offer, there have been quite a few f-bombs dropped on the ESPN airwaves. We’ve seen a McAfee f-bomb slip through an ESPN delay, while Tyson Fury dropped an f-bomb on First Take while promoting his fight against Francis Ngannou.

So, it’s happened before on the Worldwide Leader and surely will happen again, especially with McAfee on board. So when Robert Griffin III appeared to drop the f-bomb during Monday Night Countdown, many were surprised, but hey, it happens, right?

I've listened to this 34 times and I'm now convinced RGIII did indeed say "fudging" pic.twitter.com/UFk73IRcjM — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 10, 2023

Griffin was defending his former Ravens’ teammate Lamar Jackson, who hasn’t gotten a whole lot of help from his skill players. In Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jackson completed 22-of-38 passes (nearly 58 percent) for 236 yards with one interception. While Jackson has received a lot of blame for Sunday’s loss, which was very much a winnable game, many of those in the media, including Griffin want to shift the attention to those eight drops.

“The real question we need to ask is, is he getting enough out of the guys around him on offense before we start talking about his contract.”

Back in April, Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Ravens. His new deal includes $185 million in total guarantees. And the $52 million-per-year pact made Jackson the NFL’s highest-paid player at the time. Griffin doesn’t want to talk about that, though.

And in defending him, it seemed like he seemingly dropped an expletive.

“He’s out here fighting for his fudging life, man. I don’t know what more the guy can do.”

But on a second look and a couple more playbacks, Griffin doesn’t appear to have a potty mouth. He did refer to a radio host as a “weasel,” for sharing a video that poked fun at his Jets QB comments, but Griffin has never ripped anything but his pants on ESPN. So, he was quite appalled that he was accused of ripping the f-bomb on

“Man, a lie will get half way around the world before the truth puts its pants on,” wrote Giffin. “CLEARLY said FUDGING but social media gonna social media.”

Man, a lie will get half way around the world before the truth puts its pants on.

CLEARLY said FUDGING but social media gonna social media ? https://t.co/fTnTNSYhlM — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 10, 2023

But Griffin didn’t let the discussion about his word choice distract from the conversation that he was trying to have about Jackson and the Ravens.

Don’t let people FUDGING UP what I said distract you from the fact that Lamar Jackson ISN’T GETTING THE HELP HE NEEDS FROM THE GUYS AROUND HIM ON OFFENSE RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/genjqG4c4R — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 10, 2023

With his comments, Griffin, who seemingly can’t leave the NFL behind despite his successful sports media career, shouldn’t expect any phone calls about backing up Jackson in Baltimore. At the same time, as he leans into his sports media career, you can expect him to be a bit more careful with his word choice, as many made his words out to be more colorful than his jacket was.

