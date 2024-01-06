Steelers-Ravens ESPN game in rain Photo Credit: ESPN Photo Credit: ESPN
ESPN has been on the cutting edge of NFL broadcast technology through the years. Some fans may recall the network introduced the now familiar yellow “1st & 10” line back in 1998.

Fans were not so thrilled with a feature in ESPN’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens game Saturday. Judging from social media comments, the “rain-blurred camera” is a really bad idea.

Weather conditions at M&T Stadium were terrible, with driving rain, temperatures in the 30s and wind gusts creating a miserable experience for fans at the game.

Fans watching at home felt their pain, however, as ESPN’s cameras were constantly shrouded in raindrops, giving a surreal kaleidoscope look to the action at times.

Normally, TV crews will wipe their camera lenses, but that’s much more difficult to do in heavy rain, especially when it’s windy.

Given everything going on in the world today, it must be said this is the epitome of a First World problem. That doesn’t mean fans weren’t complaining, though.

Some of the comments on X/Twitter were priceless.

“They cut towels out of the budget to pay Pat [McAfee],” joked one fan.


