ESPN has been on the cutting edge of NFL broadcast technology through the years. Some fans may recall the network introduced the now familiar yellow “1st & 10” line back in 1998.

Fans were not so thrilled with a feature in ESPN’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens game Saturday. Judging from social media comments, the “rain-blurred camera” is a really bad idea.

Weather conditions at M&T Stadium were terrible, with driving rain, temperatures in the 30s and wind gusts creating a miserable experience for fans at the game.

Fans watching at home felt their pain, however, as ESPN’s cameras were constantly shrouded in raindrops, giving a surreal kaleidoscope look to the action at times.

ESPN is giving Steelers-Ravens viewers the full rain cam/blurry experience. ???️ pic.twitter.com/iQ9qmC7x9k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 6, 2024

Normally, TV crews will wipe their camera lenses, but that’s much more difficult to do in heavy rain, especially when it’s windy.

Given everything going on in the world today, it must be said this is the epitome of a First World problem. That doesn’t mean fans weren’t complaining, though.

Some of the comments on X/Twitter were priceless.

“They cut towels out of the budget to pay Pat [McAfee],” joked one fan.

Production guy here: The lenses are getting wiped. Sometimes the direction or volume of weather is more than you can keep up with. — Owen Seaton (@seatonob) January 6, 2024

If Norby, Pat or someone at ESPN could get the camera guys some towels for their lenses on the cameras in Baltimore, it would be appreciated. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 6, 2024

It’s rainy in Baltimore. It’s been raining for a while. Wouldn’t you think SOMEONE at @espn or ABC would have thought to get some dry microfiber cloths to wipe the lenses on the most-often used cameras? S M H — Bob Clinkingbeard (@Clinkingbeard) January 6, 2024

We have plenty in Baltimore especially near the stadium lol — Darnellth (@LarryTh05845418) January 6, 2024

Really surprised it’s this bad. Never seen it like this — Steve (@ChiTownSports) January 6, 2024

Give the camera operators a break. Impossible to keep lenses clean in those conditions. Enjoy their efforts. — Tim Tew (@weTmiT) January 6, 2024



