SEC media days kicks off today in Hoover, Alabama, and ESPN released some SEC media news of their own, announcing a new multiyear extension with host and analyst Paul Finebaum.

(Michael Smith reported it’s a three-year extension over at Sports Business Journal,.)

The new deal will see Finebaum’s radio show continue to be simulcast daily on SEC Network, and it will also return to the road on Fridays this fall. In addition to his radio duties, Finebaum will appear across multiple ESPN properties and platforms, continuing in his role as one of ESPN’s more visible college football analysts.

From ESPN’s release on the deal:

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with SEC Network and ESPN Radio personality PaulFinebaum. Finebaum will continue to contribute across high-profile ESPN and SEC Network programming, including as the host of The Paul Finebaum Show and returning as an analyst on SEC Nation. In addition, The Paul Finebaum Show’s popular “Finebaum Friday” edition will be back on the road this fall. “I’m excited to continue our show on SEC Network and be part of the talented team at ESPN,” Finebaum said. “One of my favorite things about this role is connecting with our listeners, and I’m truly looking forward to bringing our show to campuses again this fall. Especially over the past year, I’ve gotten a firsthand look at what our show means to those who tune in every day, and it’s a responsibility I’m honored to have.”

And from ESPN executive Lee Fitting:

“Over the years, Paul has brought his signature brand of commentary to The Paul Finebaum Show and across our networks,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president of production. “Paul is entrenched in the SEC, and his connection to the conference and its fan base, as well as with the media who cover college sports, is unmistakable. We also look forward to his return to SEC Nation, where viewers have come to expect and enjoy both his quick wit and candor.”

The timing isn’t a coincidence, with the SEC media days coverage being a very big deal to the SEC Network and Finebaum’s base viewership and listening audience.

