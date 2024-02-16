Screen grab: The Pat McAfee Show

As one of the few people in the world to have earned a $1 million paycheck in three different industries, Pat McAfee knows a thing or two about business.

And when it comes to reporters asking athletes about their contract statuses, there’s something that makes the NFL punter-turned-talk show host and pro wrestling commentator uneasy.

“I know it’s going to happen because it’s a big story about these people, but I don’t enjoy — and listen, I would do the same thing if I were them — asking guys contract questions is so interesting to me,” McAfee said on Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, before noting the awkwardness of a reporter asking Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase if he’d be willing to take a pay cut if it meant his team keeping Tee Higgins, as Higgins stood just a few feet away.

“If he doesn’t have an agent, I think that’s OK,” McAfee continued. “But if he has somebody to — I think it’s just a little weird. You’re putting some people in weird spots.”

McAfee’s comments served as a setup for a conversation regarding Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but they just as easily could have applied to Chase or Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. The reality of the NFL — or any sport — is such that few even bat an eye whenever an athlete is asked about his contract.

To McAfee’s point, there is somewhat of a lack of humanity in asking athletes about their money. Not only does it put them in an uncomfortable position, but it rarely results in an insightful — or truthful — answer beyond the clichéd “I love it here” or “I’m going to do what’s best for me and my family.”

Conversely, this is big business, and as Don Draper once said, that’s what the money is for. Not only does interest in players’ contracts help drive interest — and thus, revenue — to the leagues, but they have a tangible impact on how teams are built.

To McAfee’s credit, he understands that reporters have a job to do and doesn’t begrudge them for asking such questions. And it was interesting to get his perspective on the matter as a former player who is now a member of the media.

[The Pat McAfee Show]