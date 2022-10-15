ESPN added media personality Pat McAfee to its College GameDay pregame as a full-time member of the cast midway through the college football season this year, and he’s already made his mark with quite a viral moment during Saturday morning’s show in Knoxville ahead of the top-10 matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

During Saturday morning’s show, McAfee threw it back to his first appearance on GameDay when he bellyflopped into the Brazos River in Waco, Texas, ahead of a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears.

On Saturday morning, McAfee once again found himself near a body of water. And he dramatically jumped into the water once again.

Well this was bound to happen so here you go pic.twitter.com/7VLpFcaaOJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 15, 2022

“The last time I was on a boat on this show, I was on a try-out run,” McAfee said on Saturday morning while wearing a pair of orange and white checkered overalls. “Who would I be if I didn’t seize the day? Who I would I be if I didn’t seize the boat? Who would I be if I wouldn’t let this Tennessee River baptize me?”

McAfee did just that, backflipping into the Tennessee river, much to the delight of the Volunteer faithful.

In addition to McAfee’s antics, the show got another boost on Saturday morning as legendary college football media personality Lee Corso returned to the cast on Saturday morning after he missed the last two weeks with an illness.