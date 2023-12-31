Credit: ESPN
We’re starting to wonder if networks are purposefully putting on weird halftime shows to boost social media discussions using the “there’s no such thing as bad press” theory.

Jack Harlow’s listless performance and lazy production value on Thanksgiving made NFL fans chuckle and NBC’s abrupt cutaway from Steve Aoki’s halftime show later that day made audiences wonder what was going on.

Saturday, the 2023 Orange Bowl turned into a fiasco early as a Florida State team that clearly wasn’t interested in the consolation prize found themselves down 42-3 at halftime against the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

As both teams took the locker room to figure out whether or not a second half was even necessary, pop rock band Walk the Moon took to Hard Rock Stadium to get everyone invigorated and out of their seats. Things got off to a bad start when the singer’s mic didn’t work, and they got worse when the mic finally kicked in and everyone wished it hadn’t. And while the band could be heard, it was pretty hard to see anything other than shadows and shapes.

To say that the college football world was unimpressed with the halftime experience would be an understatement.

Several people noted that no Orange Bowl halftime show could ever live up to the 2005 edition featuring Ashlee Simpson, in which she was booed off the field afterward.

The only thing left for those in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium is the possibility that Georgia might hang 100 on the unbeaten Seminoles. Only that could make up for what they’ve had to sit through so far.

