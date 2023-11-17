Screen grab: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

After backup Jake Browning replaced an injured Joe Burrow in the Cincinnati Bengals’ matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, ESPN’s Mina Kimes took to social media to provide some insight as both an NFL analyst and a fan of Browning’s alma mater.

“As a UW fan who watched Jake Browning for four years, I’ll say this…” Kimes wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Dude sure can punt!”

It wasn’t hard to read between the lines of Kimes’ analysis; she clearly has a higher opinion of Browning’s ability as a punter — he averaged a respectable but unspectacular 35.3 yards per kick on 14 punts in four seasons with the Huskies — than she does his ability as a quarterback. A solid joke from an analyst who’s been known to utilize humor, especially on social media.

Not everybody, however, was laughing.

Responding to Kimes’ post, former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf took issue with her “analysis,” which he perceived as mean-spirited.

“I guess @ESPN is just the place where you go to s*** on people now as analysts,” Leaf, a former Washington State star, wrote. “Good to know. WTAF.”

The host of The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny did her best to explain herself.

“Ryan, we’re allowed to think players aren’t NFL-caliber starters and say so,” she replied. “This is hardly a savage critique.”

Leaf wasn’t having it.

“So he’s Dan Orlovsky or Chase Daniel,” he wrote back. “Ok, I’d disagree, I’m just not gonna call an NFL QB a punter after 30 mins of analysis before I’d succumb to the very hyperbolic ‘NFL caliber starter’ I’m clearly just too close to this I guess, and am empathetic to a peer & friend in Jake who I believe can be a very capable NFL starter just like Dan & Chase.”

The exchange ended with Kimes doing her best to take the high road, while also explaining that she stands by her analysis.

“Well let me be clear about one thing—I loved watching him at UW. Incredible career,” she replied. “My view on him as a prospect—which is what I was conveying there—doesn’t change that. And I’d love to be wrong.”

Leaf largely seemed to be missing the point.

Aside from the fact that not every social media post from an NFL analyst is fully formed hard-hitting analysis — Kimes was just making a joke! — she never called Browning a punter. And it’s hardly a stretch to say that a player who went undrafted, despite a storied college career, isn’t an NFL-caliber starter, as the league itself appears to agree (Thursday marked just Browning’s second appearance in NFL game since first entering the league in 2019).

If there’s one part where Leaf was spot on, however, it was when he said he was too close to the situation to be objective. There’s no problem with him expressing belief in a player he’s close with. He just shouldn’t expect those who cover the league to blindly follow suit.

