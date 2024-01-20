Before becoming an NFL sideline reporter for ESPN, Michelle Beisner-Buck spent 15 years in dance training. She probably never thought that training would pay off on the sideline, but it did Saturday.

Before the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game, Beisner-Buck talked with Ravens legend Ray Lewis during ESPN’s NFL Countdown.

“I feel like there’s just one thing left to do,” Beisner-Buck said.

“What’s that?” Lewis asked.

“I think we got to do the squirrel, my man,” Beisner-Buck replied.

If NFL fans learned nothing else Saturday, they learned that the pregame dance move that Lewis used throughout his career has an official name: the squirrel. The dance includes sidesteps to the left and right, a leg kick and concluding roar.

“We got to do the squirrel?” Lewis asked.

“Let’s do it!” Beisner-Buck said.

Lewis: “You can do the squirrel?”

Beisner-Buck: “Can I do it with you? … I can do it. I’ve been practicing, watching videos, I feel good … ”

And so Beisner-Buck and Lewis did the squirrel. They were having so much fun, just check out the reaction of the man in the red coat standing to their right, smiling broadly.

Michelle Beisner-Buck does the Squirrel dance with Ray Lewis. pic.twitter.com/eyoS4n4sGE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 20, 2024

Beisner-Buck later seemed ecstatic to have the chance to join the Hall of Famer Lewis in his trademark move.

“Greatest moment of my season,” Beisner-Buck said as she pitched the broadcast back to the Countdown crew.

Beisner-Buck later retweeted an Awful Announcing video of the scene.

“When you get a chance to do The Squirrel with @Ravens HOF LB @raylewis – YOU TAKE IT!!!” she noted.

When you get a chance to do The Squirrel with @Ravens HOF LB @raylewis – YOU TAKE IT!!! https://t.co/FEhnDQHsJM — MichelleBeisnerBuck (@MichelleBeisner) January 20, 2024

This was a great moment for not only Beisner-Buck, but NFL fans. As noted, many learned that Lewis’ signature move actually has a name.

Wait…this whole time his little pregame dance was called "The Squirrel"?

THE SQUIRREL?https://t.co/6bwilkSaUv — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) January 20, 2024

I never knew it was called the squirrel dance lol https://t.co/NQWdfdu7bU — Fred Will (@WackyFredSD) January 20, 2024

There’s no way it’s called that 😭😭 https://t.co/JQge4y7tZm — Joe Cool (@JOECOOLSKOL) January 20, 2024



[Photo Credit: ESPN]