Michael Wilbon worked for the Washington Post for 30 years before putting away his pen and moving to television full-time. So while he may be most closely identified with Chicago, Wilbon knows DC sports fans.

In the aftermath of the news that Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis will move the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Alexandria, Wilbon ripped Leonsis on Pardon the Interruption, calling the move “awful” and equating it with Leonsis turning his back on the fanbase.

“The NBA, a city sport, out of Washington, DC, to Virginia,” Wilbon said. “That is awful.”

Nationally known sports commentator Michael Wilbon trashes Ted Leonsis decision to move Wizards to Virginia. @wcp pic.twitter.com/c4fJW5xifo — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) December 13, 2023

Wilbon likened the move to completely ripping up whatever identity the Wizards built since forming in 1974 as the Bullets.

“You’re going to take the city sport out of the city, turn your back on Washington, DC, and go to Virginia?” Wilbon asked. “What does that say to your fan base that has been loyal despite zero years of contention for that franchise for a championship?”

On Wednesday during a press conference announcing the move, Leonsis refused to answer reporters’ questions.

Ted Leonsis, the CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and majority owner of the Capitals and Wizards franchises, would not take questions from reporters about the Potomac Yard project when given the opportunity to do so. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) December 13, 2023

The move to Virginia comes on the heels of several big moves from Monumental. Leonsis launched a full media company around the organization over the summer, which will air games and other programs. The media brand has already flexed its propaganda muscles.

Leonsis also recently sold a stake in the teams’ parent company to the Qatari Investment Authority.

The new campus in Virginia is expected to include a media studio and esports facility. The WNBA’s Washington Mystics will not play in the new arena south of DC.

As one of the few owners not actively tied up in another business or industry, Leonsis is taking Monumental Sports in a new direction. One which, as Wilbon notes, seems to have little preoccupation with what its fans want.

