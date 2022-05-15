ESPNBy Sean Keeley on

If you happened to be watching the college baseball game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles on Sunday afternoon on ESPN2, you were likely expecting to hear familiar sounds like the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd. Instead, you got the blaring sound of a fire alarm for a rather significant amount of time.

As Timothy Burke noted in a follow-up tweet, the fire alarm continued sounding for at least ten minutes around the eighth inning of play.

FSU beat writer Curt Weiler chimed in to confirm that it was indeed the fire alarm in the press box, which accounts for why it sounds so loud but no one on the field seemed to be impacted or bothered.

We can assume there was no actual fire taking place as well, so that’s good.

Apparently, it’s been that kind of weekend for reporters at Dick Howser Stadium.

Florida State did win the game 6-4, which gave them the series win over the rival Hurricanes. So all’s well that ends well, even if it was a little hard to hear for a while there.

