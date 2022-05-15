If you happened to be watching the college baseball game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles on Sunday afternoon on ESPN2, you were likely expecting to hear familiar sounds like the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd. Instead, you got the blaring sound of a fire alarm for a rather significant amount of time.

…is everything OK there in Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/epxsj0KnpP — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 15, 2022

As Timothy Burke noted in a follow-up tweet, the fire alarm continued sounding for at least ten minutes around the eighth inning of play.

Fire alarm in the press box. It's still going off. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) May 15, 2022

We can assume there was no actual fire taking place as well, so that’s good.

just a lil fire alarm, nbd — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 15, 2022

Apparently, it’s been that kind of weekend for reporters at Dick Howser Stadium.

The A/C in the Howser press box hasn't been working all weekend. So it kind of makes sense that the fire alarm just starting going off. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) May 15, 2022

Florida State did win the game 6-4, which gave them the series win over the rival Hurricanes. So all’s well that ends well, even if it was a little hard to hear for a while there.

The final pitch of the regular season at Howser! pic.twitter.com/yNpPhS5NdF — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 15, 2022

