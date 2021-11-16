ESPNNFLBy Matt Clapp on

After taking Week 9 off, the Peyton and Eli Manning were back with another edition of the ManningCast in Week 10 for Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on ESPN2. The 49ers surprisingly destroyed the Rams (a 3.5-point favorite) 31-10 in a game that wasn’t very exciting, but that’s where the ManningCast provides a great alternative broadcast- and this “episode” was one of the most entertaining yet.

First, we’ll show off some moments that featured the guests: NBC Sunday Night Football play-by-play man Al Michaels, pro golfer Phil Mickelson, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, and retired quarterback Philip Rivers.

Michaels led things off, and he was in the middle of doing an impression of another legendary NFL play-by-play man when a crucial moment in the game happened. As Michaels was showing off a Howard Cosell impression, the 49ers got a pick-six on a (dropped) Matthew Stafford pass.

There was also a hilarious montage of Michaels’ golf follies:

Mickelson was a terrific guest, showing off his football smarts and even leading the conversation much of the time with great questions for Eli and Peyton. He sounded like a natural in the booth. Heck, he was even sounding like Tony Romo by correctly calling out upcoming plays (while Eli golfed).

Eli brought up the topic of the Manning Curse, asking Mickelson to tell the audience that this curse isn’t a real thing. He didn’t get the answer he was hoping for from Lefty: “No, I believe that it is a thing, and that’s why I’m not playing next week.”

The Mannings had a very entertaining conversation with Green on Charles Barkley.

An incredible television moment came when Eli asked Green what the NBA star would say to Peyton if given the opportunity for smack talk: “As great as you’re supposed to be, the Colts cut you.”

Rivers and the Mannings talked quarterbacking and had the expected kind of analysis you’d get from three former stars at the position. But there was some comedy included, like with this segment comparing the Eli and Rivers faces:

And there was plenty of humor supplied by Eli and Peyton. A few examples:

