ESPN’s Laura Rutledge proved she can laugh at herself this week when she shared a self-proclaimed “embarrassing” moment from NFL Live on social media.

Tuesday afternoon, Marcus Spears was talking about wide receivers who might be interested in teaming up with Matt Ryan on the Indianapolis Colts, claiming Odell Beckham Jr. already put the “hey bighead call in.”

The comment from Spears prompted Rutledge to say, “I’m trying to figure out why have you never called me and said ‘hey bighead?’ What’s up with that?”

“Oh wow,” Robert Griffin III chimed in while attempting to hold back his laughter. “I don’t know if you know what that means.”

Apparently, she didn’t. But luckily Spears was willing to fill her in, explaining “hey bighead” is a phrase you use when trying to flirt and woo a significant other.

“You’re married, I’m married so I’m not courting you,” Spears said sparking a fit of laughter from the NFL Live trio. “It’s all good, you know we teach lessons.”

“I thought bighead meant like ‘Hey, you’re really good at what you do. I want you to come over here and work with me,’” a clearly embarrassed Rutledge explained to her co-hosts. “Alright, well, on that note – don’t anybody call me and say ‘Hey bighead!’”

In case Rutledge had any doubts about the explanation from Spears, ESPN used old reliable Urban Dictionary and flashed their description of “hey bighead” on the screen just as NFL Live was ending.

“I learned something new,” Rutledge said. “I am now going to be calling everyone ‘bighead’ because I like all of you.”

