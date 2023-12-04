Screen grab: YouTube

With the college football regular season over, ESPN is ramping up its college basketball coverage.

That includes on the ACC Network, where “The Worldwide Leader” has hired Justin Walters to host its signature studio show, Nothing But Net.

Walters most recently served as a sports anchor and reporter for PIX11 News in New York, as well as a college football and basketball reporter for CBS Sports. He’ll make his ACC Network debut this Wednesday when he anchors halftime coverage of ACCN’s men’s basketball doubleheader — Rutgers at Wake Forest (6 p.m. ET) and South Carolina at Clemson (8 p.m. ET) – before hosting Nothing But Net at 10 p.m. ET alongside legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and former Notre Dame star Luke Hancock.

“We’re excited to add Justin to our ACC Network team. He is both talented and versatile, an ideal combination for this role, which will include hosting shows in studio and on the road, as well as reporting and conducting interviews in the field,” Michael Shiffman, ESPN senior vice president, production, said in a statement.

Added Walters: “Joining ESPN is truly a dream come true. Growing up watching some of the greatest and recreating a broadcast as a kid…this is a full circle moment. I’m grateful to ESPN and ACCN for this opportunity and thrilled to be a part of the team. I’m ready to put in the work!”

Based on the New York native’s social media activity, he’ll fit right in at his new network.

FSU should be IN. Undefeated. Conf Champ. Plus they beat a Top 15 team with their third string. That should count for some style points. #ACCChampionship — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) December 3, 2023

I agree. The committee was afraid what it would be if a SEC team wasnt in the mix. https://t.co/RrV7EHaXXN — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) December 3, 2023

[ESPN P.R.]