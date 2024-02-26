Jan 13, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently released his 2025 Mock Draft, including Bronny James, the son of LeBron James. The projection suggests that Givony doesn’t expect the younger James to enter the NBA this year. This isn’t entirely surprising considering James’ slow start to his college career, which included a delayed debut due to a cardiac arrest that stemmed from a congenital heart defect.

However, some Twitter/X accounts known for farming engagement interpreted Givony’s mock draft differently. They focused solely on a suggested omission of James from the 2024 mock draft, ignoring the broader context of the entire projection.

Report: ESPN has removed Bronny James from its 2024 mock draft, now projects him to be selected in 2025 https://t.co/Ipb5C6SWQm — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 26, 2024

Many anticipated Bronny declaring for the 2024 draft, aiming for a “one-and-done” path to join his legendary father in the pros. While his absence from recent mock drafts might raise eyebrows, it’s crucial to remember that Givony hasn’t included James in any mock drafts for the past seven months. This timeframe coincides with the health issue that initially jeopardized the start of his freshman year.

But, outlets like On3 framed it as ESPN moving James to the 2025 NBA Draft in its latest mock, suggesting that those like Givony had previously projected him to be a 2024 draft pick and removed him from consideration altogether.

ESPN moves Bronny James to 2025 NBA Draft in latest mock https://t.co/riC9jWRZhm — Pro Sports Feed (@ProSportsGoats) February 26, 2024

Adding clarity to the confusion, Givony, the analyst responsible for the mock draft, addressed the situation on social media. He refuted On3’s claim, stating that Bronny had never been projected for the 2024 draft in his mock draft since his July heart issue. Givony emphasized the accuracy of his projections in his response to On3’s tweet, which has since been deleted.

I know that accuracy isn't a big thing for you guys, but he hasn't been on the 2024 mock draft since his heart issue in July. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 26, 2024

On3 acknowledged its mistake and corrected the framing of James’ projection, electing to go with a headline of “Bronny James’ potential draft spot revealed in ESPN’s updated mock of 2025 NBA Draft” instead.

But even with the deletion of the tweet, the damage was done.

Givony’s public response effectively squeezes the toothpaste out of the tube, meaning the incorrect aggregation about Bronny James’ draft year has already been disseminated. While On3 may have attempted to retract its misinterpretation, Givony’s rebuttal remains part of the public record.

That said, the responsibility for accurate and fair representation of information shouldn’t solely rely on the intervention of those directly involved.

