ESPN changed its approach to journalism when it hired NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski in 2017, and then-president John Skipper this week acknowledged hiring “Woj” wasn’t solely a business decision.

Speaking with Reeves Wiedeman of New York Magazine, Skipper explained that hiring Wojnarowski inflated ESPN’s brand and importance. But acquiring the premier newsbreaker in America’s most gossipy sport also made ESPN feel good.

“It had to do with brand and wanting to be known as the most important news organization in sports,” Skipper told Wiedeman. “But if I’m a tiny bit cynical, it was also pride. We wanted to be first, and we wanted to win.”

Wojnarowski reportedly makes as much as $10 million annually at ESPN. He is a core part of ESPN’s business and a significant player in negotiations and transactions across the league he covers.

Skipper alluded to that dynamic in the New York Magazine piece. He referred to Wojnarowski and The Athletic senior NBA insider Shams Charania as “double agents” who report facts and trade news nuggets to wrangle additional details from stakeholders around the NBA.

Recently, former ESPN NBA editor Henry Abbott noted Wojnarowski and Charania have to “kiss the *** of the powerful,” while NBA super-agent Rich Paul argued the rivalry and guerrilla tactics of both insiders are “good for basketball.”

No matter what you think of them, Wojnarowski and Charania are two of the most influential people in sports media. A large part of their draw is that they bring clout and intrigue to the outlets they work for. At least Skipper can admit that.

