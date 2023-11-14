Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in Buffalo, screengrab via ESPN

Your definition of “cold” probably varies on where you reside around the country. And it’s safe to say the people of Buffalo, New York have very different definitions than the rest of the country. But when it comes to the weather for the Bills-Broncos Monday Night Football game, fans were fortunate to experience what was a very pleasant evening.

Temperatures at kickoff were in the mid-40s on a clear night. Not exactly the lake effect snow the area experienced a couple weeks ago at Halloween. Many people in Western New York would probably call it a perfect night for football… unless they prefer the chaos of playing football in a blizzard, with Bills Mafia you never know.

So when Joe Buck innocuously called it a “cold night in Buffalo” to begin the Monday Night broadcast, locals took notice. This brings a whole new dimension to the idea of a “freezing cold take.”

Wonder what the locals thought about Joe Buck calling a 46 degree night in mid-November a "cold night in Buffalo." pic.twitter.com/oPyRo2bie1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 14, 2023

joe buck, dude, one year ago this week we had like 8 feet of snow. this is not a cold night in buffalo — cranberry sauce seltzer (@seltzermom) November 14, 2023

Joe Buck just said "it's a cold night here n buffalo". It's freaking 47 degrees. That's balmy to us! — buffalogirl (@mrsg1176) November 14, 2023

Joe buck says it’s a cold night in buffalo lol bro it’s almost 50. it’s normally snowing by now ? — Kate (@kayteekay1221) November 14, 2023

Hilariously enough, one of the people who did a double take with Buck’s comments was WRGZ meteorologist Kevin O’Neill, who shared the real-time weather conditions in the city as being close to picture perfect for a mid-November evening.

I’m sorry did Joe Buck just say:

“It’s a cold night in Buffalo…” ??? pic.twitter.com/9DySpCQEqh — Be kind to me. I’m a Bills fan. (@KevinBuffalo) November 14, 2023

In case you’re wondering, the average temperature in Buffalo in November is a high of 48 and a low of 34 so it definitely could have been worse. O’Neill actually forecasted 42 degrees at kickoff during his weekend forecast so it turned out even better than expected! If only the same could be said about the Bills, as they suffered a befuddling, devastating home loss to the Broncos after gifting them a mulligan on a last second field goal.