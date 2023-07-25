Mar 18, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; ESPN reporter Jenna Laine is outside One Buc Place as she talking about Tom Brady coming to Tampa Bay Buccaneer at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after the breaking news that Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest Monday, ESPN reporter Jenna Laine revisited her own heart complications.

Tuesday morning, it was reported that Bronny, the oldest son of LeBron James, was in stable condition and released from the ICU after going into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California about 24 hours earlier.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy from the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement added.

Tuesday afternoon, ESPN reporter Jenna Laine, who covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared that she suffered her own cardiac episode just over a year ago. Laine said she was reflecting on her health issues as she returned to training camp this season, but noted that it takes her “to a very dark place” upon seeing news of an athlete experiencing a cardiac episode.

I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t take me to a very dark place every time an athlete experiences a cardiac episode. I had written this last night, reflecting on being back after a hellish year of my own heart issues and how immensely grateful I am to be at camp healthy. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2gSnLDoFoD — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 25, 2023



“A year ago, I embarked on undoubtedly the most challenging training camp and season of my life,” Laine wrote. “I had to go to the hospital after minicamp, where I was diagnosed with pericarditis and pericardial effusion (inflammation of the pericardium surrounding the heart with fluid) and spent the six weeks leading up to training camp on bed rest.”

According to Laine, the Buccaneers PR staff helped her to cover training camp last year by providing a golf cart as transportation. The ESPN reporter added that it took seven months before she could exercise again, noting that her health still isn’t at 100% and it may never be.

“Heart issues are affecting more and more young people. We saw that with Bronny James,” Laine continued before encouraging everyone to take their health seriously. “Take inventory of your health and your family’s health. Get your checkups. If something feels off, keep digging for answers with your health care provider. And please, get CPR certified.”

Shortly before training camp last year, Laine gave a health update on Twitter, revealing that she has pericarditis, attributing it to testing positive for a mild case of COVID-19. Laine encouraged everyone not to ignore chest pain during or after a bout with COVID-19, just as she continues imploring people to take stock of their own health.

In the wake of Bronny James being hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest, there has been a lot of reckless speculation about the cause, much of which was headed by Twitter owner Elon Musk. Laine, however, drew on her own experiences without speculating on James. Hopefully, James can make a full recovery and Laine’s health will continue to improve.

