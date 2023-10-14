The end of ESPN 2's broadcast of the high school football game between Georgia powerhouses Buford and Mill Creek was cut for an NBA preseason game. Photo Credit: ESPN2 Georgia high school football powers Buford and Mill Creek were on ESPN 2 on Friday but the end of their game was not shown due to NBA preseason action. Photo Credit: ESPN2
Two of the top high school football teams in Georgia and the United States squared off on Friday night when Mill Creek hosted Buford. The game had a thrilling finish. With Buford down by seven points, Dylan Raiola, Buford’s Georgia-bound quarterback, tried to lead his team to a game-tying or even game-winning score.

But while the game was broadcast on ESPN2, the finish was not.

The football game ran a little longer than expected. So, as the game was nearing its end, viewers were told to switch over to the ESPN app to watch the conclusion as ESPN2 switched over to the start of the preseason game between the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

JJ Watt, the recently retired NFL superstar, was watching the game and took to Twitter to ask for an update.

There’s obviously a tough balance here. ESPN and the NBA have a partnership that is quite lucrative for both. Even if it’s only a preseason game, LeBron James and Steph Curry are going to generate a lot of interest.

That said, once the decision is made to broadcast a game, there should be an obligation to show it through the conclusion. If the game was a blowout or Mill Creek got a turnover and was in victory formation, there’d be more of an understanding. But getting your audience invested in a game for more than two hours and then not showing its end doesn’t make a lot of sense.

And for anyone still unaware, Raiola and Buford got to inside of the 10-yard line. From there, though, Mill Creek’s defense stood firm and forced a fourth down incompletion to seal the victory.

