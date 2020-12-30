It’s never a great time to test positive for COVID-19. It’s a horrible virus that’s already killed so many and left damaging side effects for many of those who survived the virus. But if there’s an absolute worst time for a college football commentator to contract COVID-19, it’s during bowl season.

That’s exactly what happened to Greg McElroy who revealed on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the TV broadcast of the Cotton Bowl and the radio broadcast for the Rose Bowl. McElroy expressed his understandable disappointment but noted that he’s feeling good and his family is healthy as he looks forward to making a full recovery.

As much as the world might want to tell you otherwise, people are good. The outpouring of support and well-wishes makes me so happy and borderline emotional. I love y’all. Family is healthy and I’m bouncing back. Look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone ASAP. — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) December 30, 2020

McElroy joins Kirk Herbstreit, who also revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. Herbie will remain on College GameDay and will work the Sugar Bowl/College Football Playoff semifinal but will do them remotely so he can adhere to COVID protocols and avoid infecting anyone.

Here’s hoping both Greg McElroy and Kirk Herbstreit are able to beat COVID-19 as quickly as possible and make a full recovery.

