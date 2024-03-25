Marc Raimondi in a 2020 ESPN video.

Over the past few years, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi has been one of the preeminent journalists in the world of combat sports.

After spending four-and-a-half years with SB Nation’s MMAFighting.com, Raimondi joined ESPN in April 2019 where he has been a pivotal part of the network’s MMA coverage. He was nominated for the 2023 MMA Journalist of the Year Award by MMA World.

Things will look a bit different for Raimondi and ESPN’s MMA coverage soon, though. The network announced Monday that Raimondi would be re-assigned from MMA coverage to NFL coverage, as he was named the new beat reporter for the Atlanta Falcons for ESPN NFL Nation.

As the announcement notes, Raimondi does have NFL experience along with his MMA experience. He covered the NFL for Newsday and The New York Post from 2009-14. He also covered the New York Giants for SNY in 2006, the year the Queens native graduated from nearby St. John’s University.

Raimondi confirmed the news on his account shortly later by quote-tweeting with “Some personal news.”

Michael Rothstein had served as ESPN NFL Nation’s Falcons beat reporter since 2021. It’s unclear if Rothstein, who covered the Detroit Lions before being re-assigned to the Falcons, will be assigned to a new team within NFL Nation or if he will switch sports. He also covers boxing for the network.

