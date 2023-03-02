If a fan subscribes to the streaming service after clicking through, ESPN could receive a referral fee. If they don’t, or already subscribe, ESPN wouldn’t get anything.

The CNBC report states that ESPN wants to become the “de facto first stop” for all fans wanting to watch live games.

For games airing on cable networks like CBSSN, FS1, TBS, TNT, and USA, there’s no money to be gained for ESPN – those networks aren’t available through DTC services like HBO Max, Paramount+, or Peacock. If the link would take me to the network’s site or app to stream with an authenticated login, all it’s doing is saving me a couple seconds from just going to Hulu or YouTube TV and watching the game through there. If the link is for a game airing on an RSN, you’re out of market, and the link directs you to a DTC service like Bally Sports+, it’s useless, and you’d need to utilize a streaming service like MLB.TV or NBA League Pass to watch.

Really, the most utilization this would have for fans is for games airing on broadcast networks (whose live games are available on DTC services in the cases of CBS and NBC) and those that are streaming-exclusive (Apple TV, Peacock, Prime Video, etc).

Ultimately, this would be fine and marginally helpful, but wouldn’t qualify as some sort of seismic, game-changing shift to me. ESPN has linked to ticket sales sites on their schedule pages for years, and I don’t think I’ve ever even clicked through one, let alone bought any tickets. It will take a lot more than this to change fans’ muscle memory into going to the ESPN website or app every time they wanted to watch a live game, even if that game wasn’t airing on an ESPN network.