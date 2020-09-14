After opening their new Las Vegas studio, ESPN is making use of it quickly by debuting both a new digital sports betting show and a dedicated sports gambling YouTube channel.

The network announced this weekend that they’ll be debuting Bet, a thrice-weekly program that will stream across ESPN’s digital platforms. In addition, ESPN is also launching a YouTube channel dedicated exclusively to sports betting, another example of how important that market has become to both leagues and networks alike as legalized gambling becomes more and more commonplace across the United States.

From ESPN’s release:

On the heels of the opening of its new studio on the Las Vegas Strip and the return of its sports betting television program Daily Wager, ESPN is expanding its sports betting footprint with Monday’s debut of Bet, a new half-hour program that will stream three nights per week on digital platforms. Also on Monday, ESPN is launching a YouTube channel dedicated to sports betting content. Bet, co-hosted by Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum, will originate from ESPN’s just-opened studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience and will be available for live and on-demand viewing on the ESPN App and on ESPN’s social media feeds on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The YouTube channel, meanwhile, will house gambling-related segments from both the Las Vegas-produced shows and general programming throughout the week. (Please post every iteration of SVP’s Bad Beats, thanks in advance.) ESPN is clearly committed to this going forward, if opening a new studio in Las Vegas wasn’t example enough.

“Bet will allow us to connect with fans and drive the conversation in a way that leverages what we do best on social and digital platforms,” said Mike Foss, Senior Director, Digital & Social Video, Social Content, ESPN. “We have seen tremendous success and growth in our slate of digital shows in 2020. Bet will showcase an amazing new studio in The LINQ and we are tremendously excited about delivering a new live and interactive show core to our audience expansion priority.”

The first episode of Bet will air tonight at 5:30 PM Eastern in advance of the annual Week 1 Monday Night Football doubleheader; going forward, episodes will be out Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evening.

