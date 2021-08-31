SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan is pretty much always a very welcome presence, and clearly ESPN agrees as she has a new deal to remain with the network.

Duncan co-hosts the 6 PM SportsCenter alongside Kevin Negandhi, which will remain the case in addition to Duncan’s other duties.

In addition to her work on SportsCenter, Duncan has been a co-host of the weekly ESPN podcast First Take, Her Take with Kimberley A. Martin and Charly Arnolt since June of this year and she is among a rotating group of panelists on ESPN’s afternoon program Around the Horn. She also has appeared as a panelist on Highly Questionable. “Elle has been a fantastic team player since joining us and has handled every assignment with professionalism and a great attitude,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production & Executive Editor. “She and Kevin Negandhi on the 6 p.m. SportsCenter are a destination for fans for breaking news and a look ahead to the big matchups of the night. “Elle excels at everything she touches and she makes us better each day.” Earlier this year, she and Negandhi contributed to ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft, starting each day hosting the network’s morning show Get Up, followed both nights by leading ESPN Radio’s NFL Draft broadcasts.

Duncan, as you’d expect, had plenty of positive things to say about staying:

“For over five years, ESPN has given me the opportunity and space to be myself. And in my experience that is worth holding on to,” said Duncan. “However, there’s no greater test of that belief than me barking on air… so I’m glad we wrapped this up before college football starts. Also, Go Dawgs.”

Duncan has also guested on Good Morning America. Last December she took time away for maternity leave and signed off in memorable fashion:

??‍♀️ last words before maternity leave and what you thought they’d be like sentimental and poetic @MattBarrie ? #seeyallnextyear ✌? ?? pic.twitter.com/5iht0Hdofa — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) December 4, 2020

