She’s at it again.

The rivalry between Duke-North Carolina always brings out the — well, a certain side of people. While this one is on repeat, it comes from a fan who made her way not once — but twice on the broadcast. And she made it painfully obvious she was trolling Jay Bilas.

For a second time, Old Town Mom, a UNC fan, as she displays on her X account, video bombed the ESPN2 broadcast. This was during the Pitt

“Jay, what time is Dook game? Asking for a friend,” she wrote in text on her phone to show on television.

“I have zero regrets! YOLO so have fun out there. #GDTBATH every day,” she wrote on X. She then tagged broadcaster Bilas, who was on the call with Dan Shulman, asking if Bilas would miss her.

In the first video bomb, she held up a sign made with text on her phone that read “WHERE’S DOOK?”

She was also wearing a shirt that showed Duke’s Kyle Filipowski’s controversial trip of UNC’s Harrison Ingram last Saturday. So she made it count, even admitting her placement behind the broadcast was strategic.

Bilas always has a lot to say regarding Duke. He’s a former player on the team, and not too long ago, he spoke out about Wake Forest students storming the court to celebrate a win over the Blue Devils. The world didn’t react to it well when he said spectators should be arrested for such actions, but it at least resulted in a very stellar troll job.

[image: Kyle Boone on X]