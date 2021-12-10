In some (lately too rare) good news: Dick Vitale received medical clearance today to be courtside this weekend for one of the top men’s college games of the season.

Sunday afternoon’s ABC broadcast of #2 Baylor hosting #6 Villanova will feature Dickie V alongside Boog Sciambi, a welcome return to up close action for Vitale that comes after even better news: good results on a medical test.

Vitale tweeted about that test Friday morning, in fact:

Need ur ??? as I am heading for bloodwork so my medical staff can evaluate my blood counts / yes this becomes a way of life for cancer patients fighting to be cured . Told me I must redo also on Monday to see how my body reacted to the BAYLOR – VILLANOVA game & travel . pic.twitter.com/xg51BaILw0 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 10, 2021

Vitale, 82, then got word that he was in fact cleared:

ESPN college basketball analyst @DickieV has received clearance from his medical team to be back courtside this weekend Dick Vitale will be on the call for No. 6 @NovaMBB at No. 2 @BaylorMBB on Sunday (3p ET, @ABCNetwork) pic.twitter.com/yHMGoIIlpu — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 10, 2021

Vitale, obviously, was thrilled:

Really excited that I will be at courtside! Will @BaylorMBB be #1? @NovaMBB has other ideas. 3 pm EST @ABC — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 10, 2021

This is such good news on a variety of obvious levels, many more important than the game itself. Even just from a viewing perspective, Vitale is one of the last true legends of his generation still working in broadcasting. He might not be in the prime of his analyst career, and yes, he’ll bring out the variety of well-worn catchphrases. But Vitale does something for a game like this that few others can do, simply by being on the call: he makes it feel like a big event. That’s an innate quality, hard-earned by being the face of the sport (and of ESPN’s coverage of the sport) for decade after decade.

Plus, for god’s sake, the man just freaking loves college basketball. Vitale’s enthusiasm and excitement are palpable, and for neutral fans tuning in for a few hours of heavyweight non-conference action in December, it’s hard to ask for more.

Put another way:

Awesome baby with a capital A! — James Ballow (@lowballj) December 10, 2021

Exactly right.