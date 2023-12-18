A Dallas Cowboys fan who produced a meticulous video showing Dan Orlovsky criticizing quarterback Dak Prescott caught the attention of the ESPN analyst.

Orlovsky seemed both impressed and perturbed.

An X/Twitter user, @GuitaristJT, who is a huge Cowboys fan, produced the almost six-minute video and posted it Friday. The video features an extensive collection of clips showing Orlovsky criticizing Prescott for throwing too many interceptions, while at the same time, forgiving Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for that sin.

For a fan video, it is an impressive production feat, featuring some hilarious pop culture snippets around Orlovksy’s commentary.

For those of you who enjoyed my EP1 of Shady being a hater, I present Episode 2: Dan Orlovsky is a Hater

“Dak vs Josh” Thanks to @TayGriff987 for helping me find some of the clips pic.twitter.com/T7NBhVVnWz — JT (@GuitaristJT) December 16, 2023

After Orlovsky saw the video, he offered some praise — but he also sent a message.

“Cowboys fans,” he tweeted. “Why don’t you guys let me do my job and be an analyst and ya’ll stay being ‘fans.’

“Cute video though.”

It’s hard to blame Cowboys fans for feeling Orlovsky’s been unfair to their quarterback. Orlovsky seems to have spent an inordinate amount of time criticizing Prescott (and if the Cowboys star ends up winning NFL MVP honors this season, it should be fun to watch the ESPN analyst’s response).

Cowboys fans on X/Twitter loved the video and roasted Orlovsky’s response. Cowboys Nation noted, “But which Dan are you? The Dan that’s ok with INTs Or The Dan against INTs.

“Just so we know which Dan ‘The Analyst’ we’re dealing with.”

But which Dan are you? The Dan that’s ok with INTs Or The Dan against INTs Just so we know which Dan “The Analyst” we’re dealing with — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) December 18, 2023

[Dan Orlovsky]; Photo Credit: ESPN]