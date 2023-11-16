Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, and Dan Mullen on ESPN CFB coverage. Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, and Dan Mullen on ESPN CFB coverage. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)
Former college football coach Dan Mullen has served as a color commentator and studio analyst for the past two seasons at ESPN. But that may not be a long-term role for him, as he recently discussed the possibility of a return to coaching after an opening emerged at his former school.

Mullen served as the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2009-2017, where he had moderate success with the program. He most notably led the team to an Orange Bowl appearance in 2014.

Mississippi State parted ways with head coach Zach Arnett on Monday, opening the coaching search up to several different potential candidates.

Mullen appeared on College Sports on SiriusXM on Wednesday, where he was asked whether he was considering a potential return to Mississippi State if he is offered the job. And it sounds like he is at the very least contemplating that possibility.

“It’s always a great honor when you get mentioned in this stuff,” said Mullen of being mentioned in Mississippi State’s coaching search. “The people of Mississippi are so special, and they hold a special place in my heart. I would say you never say never. You never say never, but I don’t know if this is the right time.”

You can hear in his voice alone that this may be something that he is at least entertaining.

His tone certainly sounds different in this interview than it did when similarly asked about a potential return to coaching last year.

Mullen’s name was brought up back in January for a potential offensive coordinator job at Alabama. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Mullen wanted to concentrate on his TV career as an analyst.

He very well may still be interested in focusing solely on his career at ESPN. But considering Mullen is the second-winningest coach in Mississippi State history, he is certainly a strong candidate to get the job if he is indeed interested.

