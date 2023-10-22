Nov 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; This is an overall photo of Rice-Eccles Stadium prior to the game between the Utah Utes and the Oregon Ducks. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, ‘College GameDay’ aired live from Seattle ahead of the much-anticipated Washington-Oregon tilt. This coming week, ‘GameDay’ will once again travel with the Ducks for another premier Pac-12 matchup. The flagship for college football pregame shows will air live from Salt Lake City on the campus of the University of Utah.

“We’ll see you on Saturday, Utah,” the College GameDay account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday morning.

‘GameDay’ first appeared in Salt Lake back on November 20, 2004. That season was a memorable one for the Utes. Under head coach Urban Meyer and led by future No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith, the Utes gained national attention and won a BCS bowl. But before they defeated Larry Fitzgerald and the Pitt Panthers, Utah hosted BYU in the annual Holy War. The Utes won that game 52-21, making their first ‘GameDay‘ unforgettable.

This will mark the fifth time that the show has visited the campus in Salt Lake City. The last time they hosted was on October 29, 2016. The Utes hosted the then-4th-ranked Washington Huskies that weekend in a game that Utah lost. They also hosted on October 10, 2015, ahead of a matchup with Cal, and on November 6, 2010, when they hosted then-4th-ranked TCU.

While ‘College GameDay’ will hype up the game, ESPN or any of the networks in the ESPN family won’t air the game. Fox will broadcast the matchup between the Ducks and the Utes, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, 1:30 p.m. local time in Salt Lake City.

