WNBA free agency is once again busy with star movement, such as former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike on Monday announced she would be joining the Seattle Storm.

However, she didn’t make that announcement before her sister, ESPN basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike, broke the news live during NBA Today.

“Sister sources,” she said with a smile after opening the telecast with the news of her sister’s move to the Pacific Northwest.

Ogwumike joined ESPN in 2017 while playing for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, not too far from ESPN headquarters. Ogwumike became a full-time analyst in 2018 while still an active WNBA athlete, hosted a national ESPN Radio show from 2020-21, and is now a regular panelist on NBA Today and NBA Countdown.

The two Ogwumike sisters played together for the Los Angeles Sparks the past three seasons. Chiney has infused NBA Today, which shoots in LA, with a dose of WNBA coverage as an active athlete in the league.

Monday’s announcement was the icing on the cake of her double career.

“Honestly, one of the best moments of my life and I’m still on cloud 9!” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Nneka Ogwumike’s move to Seattle follows the team signing All-Star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith last week. The two veteran stars move to a marquee WNBA city as it resets following the departure of Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart last offseason.

As Seattle awaits another NBA franchise (expected sometime this decade), the Storm figure to be among the top teams in the women’s league this season, led by Ogwumike, Diggins-Smith, and franchise cornerstone Jewell Loyd.

