Credit: ESPN

Few athletes have dominated their sport and the discussion around it quite like Iowa basketball phenom Caitlin Clark. ESPN continues to pull out all the stops when it comes to highlighting her college basketball mastery, announcing a special edition magazine that will hit newsstands later this month.

ESPN announced Wednesday that the “96-page Caitlin Clark tribute print issue” will arrive on March 29.

“Similar to previous ESPN special edition issues that have featured greats such as Tom Brady, Serena Williams, the late Kobe Bryant, and the late John Madden, the Clark special will primarily draw upon ESPN’s wealth of archival content from throughout her career and explore her inspiring journey in basketball that has led her being considered one of the greatest collegiate players of all time,” reads ESPN’s announcement.

The magazine will include stories about Clark written by ESPN reporters and writers such as Andrea Adelson, Alexa Philippou, Adam Rittenberg, Wright Thompson, Michael Voepel, and Rebecca Lobo.

“Caitlin Clark is a signature athlete of our time, and this issue offers the definitive account of her rise to superstardom, with unique insight and authority from ESPN’s amazing collection of journalists,” said Scott Burton, executive editor at ESPN.

Clark’s fame and notoriety have made her one of the most compelling athletes in 2024. She will soon leave the University of Iowa after a decorated and illustrious career as the most prolific scorer in NCAA history. Clark‘s superstardom will only get bigger once she turns pro and enters the WNBA.

Certainly, it seems like the list of accolades will only grow as time wears on. This tribute magazine is a fantastic idea though, and you can expect that Iowa fans, and college basketball fans in general, will hit newsstands on Friday in droves to pick it up.

[Ben Portnoy ESPN]