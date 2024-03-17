Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts as confetti falls after Iowa wins the Big Ten Tournament championship game at the Target Center on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Esteemed ESPN television reporter Holly Rowe will take on a new task this March: Covering Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark… exclusively.

The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch reported Saturday that Rowe, who’ll typically be found during college sports coverage on ESPN, will have a new responsibility. Rowe will follow the impressive Clark as she and her Hawkeyes gear up for the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Deitsch notes that Rowe will follow the gifted Clark during the NCAA Tournament’s opening rounds.

“Caitlin Clark is getting her own personal reporter for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. And you may have heard of the reporter,” Deitsch teased before revealing Rowe’s status.

NEWS: Some women's basketball and @IowaWBB media news: Caitlin Clark is getting her own personal reporter for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. And you may have heard of the reporter. It's @sportsiren. Story:https://t.co/QGYtmYt9Qv — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 16, 2024

Deitsch says ESPN will officially announce Holly’s role on Selection Sunday.

This decision doesn’t come too surprisingly. There’s been a significant uptick in Caitlin Clark coverage over the past few months, and for good reason. The sensational Hawkeye star is one of the greatest to ever play college basketball. She’s shown a prolific and prodigious ability to score from all over the floor and recently became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer. To ask if there’s enough interest in Caitlin Clark coverage is like asking if the sky is blue.

This is not the first time one person has garnered such attention. Gannett leaned into the mania around music sensation Taylor Swift and decided to have a reporter solely focused on covering her. To the reporter’s credit, they compared it to covering… a sports team.

