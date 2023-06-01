You’d be hard-pressed to find a front-office executive that’s more responsible for his team’s success in the past decade than Bob Myers. The architect of four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Myers stepped down from his role as the team’s president and general manager on Tuesday.

While his future remains uncertain, the two-time Executive of the Year told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that “It’s just time.”

Ironically enough, Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy is reporting that The Worldwide Leader has expressed an interest in hiring Myers. While the talks are in the very early stages, Wojnarowski, who broke the news of the departure, wrote earlier this week that Myers is “expected to become one of the most pursued executives in modern North American professional sports history.”

It remains to be seen whether Myers will listen to offers to head a front office elsewhere or try his hand at broadcasting. As Front Office Sports indicates, it’s unclear how Myers would fit into ESPN’s NBA coverage. Though, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine him fitting in as a part of the network’s coverage as a studio analyst on either NBA Today or NBA Countdown. Here’s more on that from McCarthy’s piece:

ESPN has expressed an interest in hiring Bob Myers, the Golden State Warriors executive who stepped down as president and general manager on Tuesday. The talks are very early on, sources told Front Office Sports. …[Myers] is well acquainted with ESPN. Early this year, he launched a new podcast called “Lead by Example” with ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. He attracted heavyweight guests like NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

It remains to be seen what Myers ultimately decides on his future. But if ESPN can add the former Warriors executive, that could be a huge boost to their NBA coverage.

[ESPN, Front Office Sports; photo from Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports]