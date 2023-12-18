Rex Ryan is known for many different things. The son of NFL legend Buddy Ryan is a former NFL head coach, is now an ESPN analyst, is outspoken and has supported Donald Trump.

Here’s something you won’t see in Ryan’s official ESPN bio: He is known for having a foot fetish.

It’s a hard reputation to shake, really. The NFL world has known this about Ryan since 2010, when he was accused of filming foot fetish videos with his wife during his stint as head coach of the New York Jets.

Not surprisingly, Ryan’s unusual quirk comes up occasionally on air. It happened again on Sunday NFL Countdown. As Ryan wrapped a pregame interview with Baker Mayfield, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a message for Ryan.

“We’ll be juiced up today, Rex. It’s not that cold so there won’t be that many cold toes out there, we’ll be alright,” Mayfield said.

Of course, the mention of “toes” cracked up Ryan and everyone else on the Countdown set.

Ryan has learned to embrace the jokes. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, the analyst criticized Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney for his controversial offsides penalty. Get Up analyst Ryan Clark joked, “The fact that Rex said this a toe he doesn’t like …”

“I just said this a toe I don’t like,” Ryan said. “You know I like toes — I don’t like this toe. Like come on, line up on frickin’ sides for crying out loud.”

[Photo Credit: ESPN]