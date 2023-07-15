Bob Iger has emerged in the news, but the Disney CEO is not being viewed in a very positive light.

The Wall Street Journal wrote an extensive article on Iger‘s return to the company as CEO. The article was entitled, ‘Bob Iger Isn’t Having Much Fun.’ But criticism has ramped up recently on him as mass layoffs have disrupted Disney and its properties like ESPN. Because it sure seems like he’s “having fun.”

One form of that criticism? Iger’s “tone deaf” attitude and behaviors while the layoffs have occurred. The WSJ detailed his gallivanting to NBA games, specifically the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Additionally, the CEO received criticism after being seen in Donald Duck shoes at the Met Gala.

According to the WSJ, the consumer-products division asked Iger to wear the shoes. Also, according to what a spokesperson told the publication, Iger appeared at Clipper and Knick games long before becoming CEO.

Maybe that’s a viable alibi, but the lavishness doesn’t and hasn’t stopped there. Iger recently made interesting comments about ABC’s future with Disney, which could have ramifications in the sports world. Of course, the CEO also made those comments at the “summer camp for billionaires” in Sun Valley, Idaho.

So while mass layoffs hit the company and while the SAG-AFTRA strike affects an entire lot of creatives and actors, Iger said that the strike would have a “very damaging effect” on the business while cozying up with other billionaires in Idaho.

[Wall Street Journal]