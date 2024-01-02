Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (R) celebrates with teammates hoisting the Sugar Bowl Trophy after their game against the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies beat the Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the College Football Playoff semifinal Sugar Bowl on Monday night.

Well, technically, for most of the United States, it was Tuesday morning.

That’s because after an 8:45 p.m. ET kickoff got pushed back to 9:01 p.m. ET due to the Rose Bowl’s overtime finish, the Sugar Bowl matchup between Washington and Texas didn’t end until 12:50 a.m. ET. Suffice to say, the timing was less than ideal, with many returning to work and school on Tuesday morning.

Late start times for major sporting events are nothing new — networks want to maximize the value of their billion dollar properties and whatnot. But what makes Monday’s schedule of the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. ET and the Sugar Bowl at 9 p.m. ET especially perplexing is that it came on the holiday of New Year’s Day, which presumably should have given ESPN and the College Football Playoff more flexibility.

The Rose Bowl wants to start at 5 p.m. ET to preserve tradition and its precious sunset? So be it. Start the Sugar Bowl at 1 p.m. ET and fill the night slate with the ReliaQuest Bowls of the world. Would the ratings really take that big of a hit? After all, this is an entity that has routinely aired its games on New Year’s Eve.

Plus, while the ratings might not suffer, can they really account for how many people are falling asleep watching these games? Halftime of the Sugar Bowl came around 10:45 p.m. ET on Monday. I wouldn’t fault anybody for dozing off — especially the day after New Year’s Eve — regardless of how exciting the game was.

Before you call me washed (and to be clear, I am), just know that I’m not alone. Just as much as Michael Penix Jr.’s performance, college football fans were discussing — and bemoaning — the Sugar Bowl not ending until nearly 1 a.m. ET.

Dear college football/ESPN, next year, have the first playoff game start at 2pm EST and the second at 6pm EST. We don’t need second playoff games starting at 9pm EST Sincerely, old guy on the east coast who has to go back to work in the morning — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) January 2, 2024

Did the Sugar Bowl ever end? I won’t watch a sporting event that I know I won’t see the ending. I’m guessing many others on the East Coast also didn’t watch a 9pm kickoff. — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) January 2, 2024

I stayed awake to watch the end of the Sugar Bowl, knowing I had to be up and going by 4:00. I must be out of my mind. — Mike Burke (@HostileCowboy) January 2, 2024

I think it’s a travesty that the Sugar Bowl kicked off so late when the majority of Americans had to go to work today after a long holiday weekend. (Blame Rose Bowl, their parade and sunset over mountains but I digress). Anyways, what a thrill these two CFP semifinals gave us. pic.twitter.com/kICGg9dMWY — Garrett Kee (@GKee23) January 2, 2024

There is no reason why the Sugar Bowl should have kicked off at 9pm EST….and the Rose Bowl should have kicked off at 4pm EST. Having this game run this late is stupid. …and I don't care about the Rose Bowl's stupid demands. — Harry From CBus (@HarryFromCBus) January 2, 2024

I’m not usually one to complain about the late kickoffs, but this game has to have millions of eyes missing due to its start time. It’s 11pm EST and it’s only halftime. The Rose Bowl likely did a stupid number, but this Sugar Bowl deserves the same. — Ryan (CFU) (@NCAAF_Unlimited) January 2, 2024

Even though the Sugar Bowl didn’t end till well after midnight, at least we got one more Pac-12 After Dark.