“The annual Iron Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers has produced some incredible moments over the years. The most iconic moment to come from the rivalry, “The Kick-Six”, came in their matchup in 2013.

For those unfamiliar with the memorable play, the Auburn Tigers won the 2013 matchup in dramatic fashion after Auburn cornerback Chris Davis returned a missed Alabama field goal 109 yards as time expired to win the game.

10 years ago. 109 yards. :?? second left. ?️ THERE GOES @CHRIS11AU pic.twitter.com/vH4yHuzGtr — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 21, 2023

For Alabama fans, it is perhaps the most crushing play in program history. For Auburn fans, it is the play of a lifetime.

Legendary CBS broadcaster Verne Lundquist was on the call alongside Gary Danielson for the game. And ahead of its ten-year anniversary next week, Lunqquist recounted his experience of the moment.

“In all the years I’ve done college football. In all the years I’ve done football which is 40-plus. My favorite game of all time bar none is the Iron Bowl in Auburn in 2013. We were surprised by Nick Saban’s decision to send a redshirt freshman out there for a 57-yard field goal.”

This month marks the 10th anniversary of The Kick Six.

Verne Lundquist tells the story of the iconic @AuburnFootball moment. pic.twitter.com/ytebSS8WfW — CBS Sports College Football ? (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2023

“I said, dear god don’t let there be any flags,” Lunquist added. “And there weren’t fortunately for my career. And then Gary (Danielson) and I just shut up. For one minute and 21 seconds, we didn’t say a word. And all I said then was ‘Well, you might want to see that again.'”

Not only was the return one of the greatest plays in the history of college football. But it was also one of the best calls from Lundquist in the history of the sport. And it definitely cool to hear him discussing the moment nearly ten years later.

