Trev Alberts is now officially the new athletic director at Texas A&M. And everyone knows that because the school sent out a release early Wednesday evening.

That ends a day of widely conflicting reports and speculation on X that had the former Nebraska Cornhuskers athletic director either staying in Lincoln, possibly leaving Nebraska, undecided about the move, or definitely leaving.

First, here’s the official tweet from the Aggies.

Trev Alberts has been selected as Texas A&M’s new director of athletics. Read more: https://t.co/s6yaQUGlbt pic.twitter.com/wWWE9VNPzl — Texas A&M University 👍 (@TAMU) March 13, 2024

The former Nebraska All-American and NFL star had served as the AD at Nebraska since 2021. He sent an email to Nebraska athletics staff “earlier in the day,” announcing his departure, according to Lincoln, Nebraska, CBS affiliate KOLN. That indicates Alberts had announced his decision much earlier than the official Aggies announcement, although the exact timing of that message is unclear.

“I am writing to inform you that earlier today, I informed Interim President Kabourek that I am resigning my position as Director of Athletics to accept the same role at Texas A&M,” Alberts wrote. “I am very sorry for the timing and that I was not able to communicate these changes to you in person.”

The first report on Alberts moving to College Station came Wednesday morning from the Houston Chronicle‘s Texas A&M beat writer Brent Zwerneman, who tweeted, “A&M targets Nebraska’s Trev Alberts as next athletic director, and he’s expected to take job.”

Texas A&M targets Nebraska's Trev Alberts as next athletic director, and he's expected to take job: https://t.co/dDgxvPx1aG via @houstonchron — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) March 13, 2024

The news came as a surprise, but the report seemed convincing, coming from a very reliable reporter. Some wondered whether Zwerneman had jumped the gun.

And for the record, for those not in the know, Brent is an excellent reporter/journalist. One of the best in the business. He’s not gonna shoot from the hip. https://t.co/NAOAHQXsDp — Brett Baker (@BrettSBaker) March 13, 2024

KOLN then reported it had reached out to Melissa Lee, the Chief Communications Officer for the University of Nebraska system, who said Alberts “has not informed” Nebraska he was leaving.

Then a couple of hours later, the AP reported Alberts was undecided.

The AP is reporting that Trev Alberts "has not made a final decision on whether to accept the athletic director's job at Texas A&M." https://t.co/hIbXblR4lO — 10/11 News (@1011_News) March 13, 2024

The “Is he leaving? Is he staying? Does he even know?” debate obviously played out on X/Twitter throughout the day, and on radio shows in areas where Cornhuskers and Aggies news is almost a religion.

#HuskerNation…hold the phone. This Alberts-to-A/M deal may not be done. There is a lot going on inside the Ivy covered walls of Universitas Nebraskansis. Arms are getting twisted. @Huskers #TrevAlberts — Jim Rose (@Rosiedidyaknow) March 13, 2024

On Omaha’s 1620 The Zone’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct show, host Josh Peterson got pressed on making one of his patented “Grum Ball” predictions, on Alberts’ future. He did, he was wrong, and he quickly admitted it.

The Grum Ball dies. — Josh Peterson (@joshtweeterson) March 13, 2024

Here is Peterson confirming the news of Alberts’ move.

As the news was ultimately confirmed, there were even some doubts cast as to whether Alberts had actually sent an email or a text to staff.

Not trying to nitpick here, but I've never seen an email on a black background. This looks like a text. If that's the case, I wonder why we're calling it an email. — Maura Browning (@m_e_browning) March 13, 2024

In short, it was a crazy day for sports media, especially those on the Nebraska and Texas A&M beats. Now the story everyone will be chasing is how much did the Aggies offer Alberts to leave his alma mater and buy out his long-term deal with Nebraska. He had just signed a contract in November to keep him in Lincoln through 2031.

A media conference is scheduled for early next week.

[Texas A&M; Photo Credit: Texas A&M]