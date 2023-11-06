Credit: Fox College Football

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2023 college football season started about as hot as any in recent history. Following a 3-0 start that included wins over TCU and Nebraska, however, Deion Sanders’ squad has come back down to earth.

Saturday, the Buffs lost their third-straight game, 26-19 to Oregon State, and fell to 4-5 overall.

Before the game, Sanders had hoped to give his offense a spark by taking the play-calling reins from Sean Lewis and handing them to newly promoted co-offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The gambit didn’t work as Colorado put up just 78 yards and three points on offense in the first three quarters before they padded their stats in the fourth quarter. The Buffs finished the game with 238 offensive yards, negative seven net rushing yards, and went 3-of-14 on third-down attempts.

Afterward, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked whether or not he’d prefer Lewis or Shurmur to be the play-caller moving forward.

After the game, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked if the decision were up to him, who he’d prefer to have as the play-caller. The young signal-caller immediately clocked how answering that question was a no-win scenario for himself and he decided to proceed accordingly.

“I mean at that point, you’re just asking me a setup question. You just want just a headline question — I’m not even gonna answer that honestly, I can’t even answer that,” Sanders responded.

"You're just asking me just a setup question… You just want just a headline question. I'm not even gonna answer that." Shedeur Sanders didn't want to answer a reporter's question about play callers after the loss ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dy6OyGbUcI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

Deion’s son has certainly been well media-trained and it showed here. Another quarterback might’ve ended up throwing one or both of his coaches under the bus, but Sanders sees the bigger picture.

At 4-5, Colorado is also looking to the bigger picture as it fights for a bowl berth in Deion Sanders’ first season at the helm.

[Fox College Football]