The Popeyes meme kid has an NIL deal with Popeyes as a college football lpayer.
College FootballNCAAPop CultureBy Matt Clapp on

Fast-food chicken chain Popeyes has signed a D-II college football player to an NIL deal, and it’s somebody that went viral for Popeyes-related reasons 10 years ago.

Dieunerst Collin, who’s been known by many on the internet as “The Popeyes meme kid”, signed an NIL deal with Popeyes on Tuesday night. Collin is a freshman offensive lineman at D-II Lake Erie College.

On Sunday, Collin tweeted, “I NEED EVEYONE TO GO TO MY INSTAGRAM @dieunerst REPOST MY RECENT POST AND TAG @Popeyes I JUST WANNA TALK.”

His social media posts got a lot of attention, and Popeyes listened.

Popeyes quote-tweeted Collin on Tuesday night: “Let’s get that bread(ing) ✍️.”

That was soon followed by a report from Front Office Sports that Collin has indeed signed an NIL deal with Popeyes.

In 2013, Collins was in a Vine (RIP) video in which a stranger told him he looked like Vine celebrity TerRio. Collins gave a side-eye, confused look at the camera in Popeyes. That video went viral, and the moment is frequently used still in photo and GIF form across the internet.

Well, now Collin is a D-II football player that won a New Jersey state championship with East Orange High School in 2021.

And now he has an NIL deal with Popeyes, after going viral for a Popeyes moment as a nine-year-old. Incredible.

[Popeyes on Twitter Front Office Sports on Twitter; Photo Credit: Dieunerst Collin on Instgram]

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp