Credit: The Tim May Show

SEC homer Paul Finebaum finally gave a little praise to Michigan football and head coach Jim Harbaugh after the program won a national championship earlier this month.

But just as quickly as he lauded Harbaugh on Get Up the day after the national championship game, Finebaum took back the praise in an interview on Wednesday.

“I did this mea culpa the day after the Rose Bowl where I said I’ve never made a bigger mistake in my life,” Finebaum said on The Tim May Podcast. “I’ll now add to that, just for clarification, I said that on national television… I was sleep-deprived.”

Lest anyone believe Finebaum is now a Harbaugh or Big Blue stan, he wants to set the record straight.

“I got up early on Sunday morning in Pasadena, I went to the game, flew back overnight, didn’t sleep, took a shower, and did that show,” Finebaum said. “So whatever I said about Jim Harbaugh, I have no recollection of whatsoever.”

The day after Michigan won its natty, Finebaum joined Mike Greenberg on Get Up and said he was “out of this universe wrong” about Harbaugh. He never thought the former Stanford coach would ever beat its rival Ohio State, let alone win a championship.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more wrong about anything in my entire life,” Finebaum said.

But now, the hater in him is alive once more.

Obviously, speaking on an Ohio State podcast, Finebaum is going to play to the crowd. But honestly, a nice little off-season storyline in college football is more of this strange Finebaum-Harbaugh feud where Finebaum keeps changing his words every few weeks.

