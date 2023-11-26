Photo Credit: Pac-12 Network

The broadcast of Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes nearly went off the rails after a mistake from Pac-12 Network analyst Lincoln Kennedy.

Kennedy, a former NFL offensive lineman, was on the call alongside play-by-play man Roxy Bernstein for the matchup on Saturday.

Those looking for a family-friendly broadcast hopefully didn’t tune into the start of the second half of this game, as Kennedy nearly had an NSFW (not safe for work) moment while attempting to break down an illegal crackback block on a punt return from Colorado.

“That should be an illegal crockblock, co–block, crackback block on the safety,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy was able to laugh off the mistake shortly after making it. But it doesn’t mean that those watching the game didn’t notice it…

Hilariously, Colorado’s social media team even retweeted a clip of the mistake, bringing even more attention to it.

Lmao why is the Buffs official account RTing this https://t.co/aKkXNBoR15 pic.twitter.com/7UWEAu3Ru6 — Kyle Broughton (@KyleBroughton4) November 25, 2023

To be fair to Kennedy, saying crackback block is actually a bit of a tongue twister. At least he was able to catch himself before fully saying what he almost said.

Utah would go on to defeat Colorado 23-17 to secure their eighth win of the season.

Luckily for Kennedy, there weren’t any more crackback blocking calls made in the game, so he wasn’t put in the situation for the rest of the game to completely butcher it again.

