Tony Roberts, who among other things, called Notre Dame football on the radio for 30 years, has passed away. Photo credit -- Radio Hall of Fame Tony Roberts. Photo credit — Radio Hall of Fame
Longtime Notre Dame football radio voice Tony Roberts has passed away. He was 94.

News of his passing came from U.S. Naval Academy sports information director Scott Strasemeier.

Roberts had a long radio career starting in Illinois and Iowa before going to the old Mutual Radio Network, now Westwood One Radio. He started calling Notre Dame football in 1980 and continued to call the Irish through the 2005 season. He would be replaced by Don Criqui.

Roberts was a quintessential radio man. He not only called Notre Dame football for Mutual, but also NFL games, college basketball, the College World Series and reported on multiple Summer and Winter Olympics for both Mutual and Westwood One.

But Roberts did not just focus on play-by-play, he was a daily presence on Mutual/Westwood One’s daily America in the Morning program where he anchored sports while legendary newsman and talk show host Jim Bohannon read the headlines. His sports reports would turn into commentaries often egged on by Bohannon.

Roberts’ calls of Notre Dame were legendary. From 1980 through 2005, Roberts was in the booth for many great moments in Irish football history. In 1980, Roberts called Harry Oliver’s 51 yard field goal to defeat Michigan. The late Regis Philbin who was a huge Notre Dame fan narrated this retrospective. You can hear Roberts’ attention to detail knowing his audience was not watching TV and needed his description.

Here’s another Notre Dame moment against Michigan. In 1989, Raghib Ismail, nicknamed the Rocket, made his name with this return against the Wolverines:

Westwood One Radio remembered Roberts with some of his most memorable calls:

Roberts worked with partners such as Al Vester, Tom Pagna and Allen Pinkett. When he was replaced, Roberts was very vocal in his disappointment and expressed a desire to return, but that never happened. After Westwood One removed Roberts from play-by-play, he for all intents and purposes left radio and retired.

He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Voice of the Maryland Terrapins, Johnny Holliday, tweeted this thoughts about Roberts:

The tributes to Roberts came from all over.

We wish Tony Roberts’ family our condolences.

